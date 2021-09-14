JioBook laptop listed for BIS certification, launch expected soon

The laptop will reportedly work on Android operating system. Jio has already developed the JioPhone Next in partnership with Google. Similar approach could be used for the rumoured JioBook laptop. Microsoft apps like Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams are expected to come pre-installed on the device, along with Jio's own apps. Nothing is known about the price of Jio's laptop as of now.

