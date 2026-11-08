JioHome Diwali offer: Get 5 months of free Wi-Fi with a 10-month recharge of ₹6,660; check details

Reliance Jio has announced a special Diwali offer for its JioHome customers. To make this festive season even special, existing subscribers of JioHome (Fiber/AirFiber) can get five months of additional wifi service free with a 10-month recharge. The offer is beneficial for households that regularly use Wi-Fi, live television and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.
Under the offer, customers who recharge for 10 months will receive an additional five months of service at no extra cost. This means subscribers will be receiving service for a total of 15 months after the payment.
The offer is applicable for a monthly recharge of ₹666, taking the total cost for 10 months to ₹6,660. The additional five months of validity will be provided free of cost. It will effectively extend the subscription period without any other payment or recharge.
Customers can claim the offer by giving a missed call to 8219582195 from the registered mobile number.
The call will get disconnected automatically, and Jio will send a confirmation message to the registered number.
Customers must follow the instructions in the message to complete the claim process.
It is important to use the registered mobile number only for this offer.
Apart from offer for existing customers, Jio has also introduced a different offer for new customers planning to get JioHome. Under this offer, subscribers can get three months of service at the cost of a two-month plan. The two-month plan is priced at ₹2,122.
The plan offers internet speeds of up to 100Mbps. Subscribers also get access to JioHome services.
JioHome combines broadband connectivity with entertainment services. Subscribers get access to Wi-Fi, more than 1,000 live television channels and various OTT platforms. It is said to be designed for households looking to combine internet connectivity and entertainment through a single connection and recharge.
Disclaimer: The offer details, pricing and eligibility have been retained from the website. Live Mint neither endorse nor can it individually confirm the claims. Customers are advised to verify the applicable plan benefits and eligibility before investing.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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