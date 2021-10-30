JioPhone Next has been announced on Friday with a price tag of ₹6,499. The JioPhone Next is made by the Relaince in association with Google and Qualcomm. The budget segment smartphone will be available from Diwali and can be also purchased with an EMI option starting at ₹1,999. Jio did surprise us all with the pricing of JioPhone Next. The Mukesh Ambani backed company intends to add the first time smartphone users plus wanted its existing JioPhone users to upgrade to Next.

Here are the things that you need to know about JioPhone Next:

1: JioPhone Next can be yours just by paying ₹1,999 down payment and rest amount could be choosed accordingly. If you plan to buy without the EMI option, the smartphone will cost ₹6,499.

2: JioPhone Next is the first smartphone to come with Google developed Pragati OS.

3: JioPhone Next comes with 5.45 inch HD+ display

4: The smartphone runs on Qualcomm 215 at 1.3GHz having quad-cores

5: The Next is supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory space which is expandable

6: The JioPhone Next features single rear lens of 13MP and a selfie camera of 8MP

7: The Next smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery

8: The smartphone can translate 10 Indian languages

9: It also has Read Aloud feature to make hear the screen content to understand better

10: It comes pre-loaded with the Jio app support

The JioPhone Next is here to target the untapped markets of the country. With Next, Jio would like to add new user base to its base. The company will target the feature phone users to help them upgrade to the Next with the EMI options. The JioPhone Next is going to face stiff competition with the dominating Chinese players such as Xiaomi and Realme because the pricing exactly matches theirs. For a smartphone user JioPhone Next is still unknown. The OS is new yet the company would like to see its database expanding due to its existing Jio phone users.

