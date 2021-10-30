JioPhone Next. 10 things you must know before buying it

The JioPhone Next is here to target the untapped markets of the country. With Next, Jio would like to add new user base to its base. The company will target the feature phone users to help them upgrade to the Next with the EMI options. The JioPhone Next is going to face stiff competition with the dominating Chinese players such as Xiaomi and Realme because the pricing exactly matches theirs. For a smartphone user JioPhone Next is still unknown. The OS is new yet the company would like to see its database expanding due to its existing Jio phone users.