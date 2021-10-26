The Reliance Jio has announced the JioPhone Next to be made available on Diwali (November 4) to the people in India. The JioPhone Next is backed by industry leaders such as Google and Qualcomm. The made-for-masses smartphone will be assembled in in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur at the Neolync facility. JioPhone Next will be the first smartphone to use Pragati OS.

Jio has revealed much of the its details except pricing. But, the real challenge lies in the competition that JioPhone Next going to face in the Indian market.

Many market researches have proven that people in India want value for money smartphones. Not only this, they mostly prefer smartphones with better camera and a longer battery life. Meanwhile, the JioPhone Next is still early and unknown to them.

“We will have to see the performance of the phone especially after it being powered by Pragati OS, need to check how it’s optimised and how is it different than Googles Android Go," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and Chief Analyst at research firm Techarc.

The biggest advantage JioPhone Next has at the moment is that there is no immediate competitor to it in the Indian market. “Right now we don’t have anything fitting the space, if it does well then it solves one of the biggest challenges of getting new subscribers on smartphone," added Faisal.

JioPhone Next will feature smart features such as Voice Assistant, Read Aloud, Translate to help the first time smartphone users. The Next will come with a 13MP back camera but the selfie lens resolution is still unknown. The smartphone is believed to come in 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory variant. There's bouquet of Jio apps that can be used through it.

JioPhone Next was announced during Reliance AGM by Mukesh Ambani. The company aims to fill the void and cater to the lower-middle class buyers with it. Jio also tied up with Google to add latest features and bring the small and medium businesses to the fintech revolution.

The JioPhone Next is expected to be priced anywhere around ₹3,499. Right now, JioPhone Next will not face any stiff competition from the market which is dominated by the Chinese players.

