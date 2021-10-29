Jio and Google announced today that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali, adding to the festival cheer in the country.

Jiophone Next will be available for ₹6,499 without the finance option.

This will be the most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world, Reliance said, with an entry price of only ₹1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

“I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, inspite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic. I have always been a firm believer in the power of the digital revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now we are enabling it again with a smartphone device," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s network of JioMart Digital retail locations.

Reliance said JioPhone users can easily access and consume content in a choice of 10 Indian languages, with a tap of a button.

The camera has built-in-filters and can be useful for superior night photography, and there is also a feature of Voice First Experience.

Google and Jio have worked closely to create the Phone's Operating System (OS) with unique capabilities that have been built to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian consumer, including read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a great camera with India-centric Snapchat Lenses, and much more.

The embedded voice-first features will also enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their language of choice. With dual SIM support and the powerful Jio network, JioPhone Next will open a world of opportunities for users, enabling millions more to benefit from the power of the Internet.

Google in a statement said JioPhone Next delivers great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos.

Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go, the phone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users.

JioPhone Features

For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.

Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.

Using App Actions, people can utilize their Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device.

In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on JioSaavn or check their balance on My Jio.

