The much-anticipated JioPhone Next is already making news in the market for its new Pragati OS and now it has been confirmed today that the Google -backed smartphone will be manufactured at Reliance Jio’s Neolync facility in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur. The JioPhone Next will have a Qualcomm processor. The low budget smartphone was announced during Reliance AGM by Mukesh Ambani. The phone targets untapped market in the country with a focus to bring the small and medium businesses to the digital and fintech revolution.

Jio Platforms and Google have jointly developed the Pragati operating system for JioPhone Next, which is expected to be in the market around Diwali, according to a video released by Jio on Monday.

The JioPhone Next is going to have single camera formation at the front and back and is expected to launch in 2GB/16GB format. It is expected to be priced around ₹3,499.

The phone will use a language-translation tool as a special feature to enable communication between vernacular speakers in India.

"Jio's vision for India resonates with that of Google. Pragati OS - Pragati stands for progress - is powered by Android, is a result of this passionate effort bringing together best minds at Jio and Google," Android general manager and India engineering lead Ram Papatla said in the video.

JioPhone Next will have a translation feature working in 10 Indian languages.

"I am so proud of this new OS. All of us are. It has some of the coolest new features specially translated now. I can speak in one language, and the phone will translate that into another language," JioPhone Next product management Binish Parangodath said.

The phone will also come with a read-aloud function, which will read out content from any app open on the screen. Though it is not going to be easy for the JioPhone Next in India as it is already cluttered with Chinese offerings.

