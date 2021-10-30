JioPhone Next has surprised us all and the predictors with its pricing. The ₹6,499 smartphone now fits directly into competition with the likes of Samsung , Xiaomi and Realme. The JioPhone Next is going to have a tough battle to stand among the crowd and create its own mark. There are few interesting features that come with JioPhone Next such as Pragati OS which will be a new thing for the market. It will be available around Diwali in the market.

Here we compare the JioPhone Next with its immediate competitors in the race:

JioPhone Next

View Full Image JioPhone is exclusively operated by Pragati OS

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45 inch HD+ display supported by standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm base level 215 chipset having quad-core configuration. For the first time, JioPhone Next is going to feature a new OS called Pragati. It is jointly developed by Google and Jio to meet its subscribers demand. The JioPhone Next sports 13MP camera at the back along with an 8MP selfie lens. The Next is powered by a mediocre 3,500mAh battery. The computing is done by 2GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory which is expandable. The JioPhone Next retails at ₹6,499 and also comes with EMI options starting with ₹1,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02

The entry level smartphone features 6.5 inch HD+ display. The Galaxy M02 comes with dual rear lens of 13MP+2MP resolution, the selfie camera is of 5MP. The smartphone runs on quad-core MediaTek chipset supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable upto 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy M02 gets a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available at ₹7,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The Chinese smartphone maker offers 6.53 inch HD+ display in Redmi 9A supported by 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The Redmi 9A features 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie lens. The phone is managed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is available for ₹6,799.

Realme C11

The 2021 model of Realme C11 comes with 6.5 inch HD+ display supported by 60Hz refresh rate. The budget segment smartphone has 8MP back camera and a 5MP front lens. It is operated by Unisoc octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. Like all the others, the C11 2021 also features a 5,000mAh battery. The phone contains 2GB RAM and 32GB internal space which is also expandable. The Realme C11 2021 retails at ₹6,699.

