Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JioPhone Next is about to hit the Indian smartphone market in few days. The first of its kind JioPhone Next is jointly developed by Google to meet the needs of Jio and its targeted user base. The Next is powered by Qualcomm produced chipset for the entry level users. After much speculation and guesses, Jio priced the Next at ₹6,499 and has also introduced EMI options for the low pocket users in the rural areas. The JioPhone Next will be available starting November 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JioPhone Next is about to hit the Indian smartphone market in few days. The first of its kind JioPhone Next is jointly developed by Google to meet the needs of Jio and its targeted user base. The Next is powered by Qualcomm produced chipset for the entry level users. After much speculation and guesses, Jio priced the Next at ₹6,499 and has also introduced EMI options for the low pocket users in the rural areas. The JioPhone Next will be available starting November 4.

The pricing of JioPhone Next has pitched it against the dominating players like Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme in the budget segment. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The pricing of JioPhone Next has pitched it against the dominating players like Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme in the budget segment. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

JioPhone Next Specification {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JioPhone Next is the first smartphone to operate on Pragati OS which makes its debut with Next. The Android based OS comes with Read Aloud, Translate features to help the first time buyers and those who could not read. The JioPhone Next features 13MP back camera and an 8MP selfie lens. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery. JioPhone Next holds 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

JioPhone Pricing

JioPhone Next is priced at ₹6,499, but the smartphone is also available in EMI options. There are various plans to choose starting with 18 months and 24 months. The monthly installment begins at ₹300 with a down payment of ₹1,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JioPhone Availability

You just have to click the ‘I’m interested’ tab with your existing number. An OTP will verify your credentials. The website will ask for your name, ZIP code and location for the exact availability. You will also receive an SMS from Jio confirming your booking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}