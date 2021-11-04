The D-Day has come for JioPhone Next . The much talked about, third generation of JioPhone, and the first smartphone from Reliance Jio, makes its debut today on Diwali in the Indian market. JioPhone Next is jointly developed by Reliance in association with Google and Qualcomm. For the first time, a new OS is also being introduced with JioPhone Next. The budget segment smartphone will retail at ₹6,499 and will be available at all leading offline outlets along with Jio’s own web portal.

JioPhone Next targets the first time smartphone users and those who wanted an upgrade from the feature phone. To make it easier for the rural and low income buyers, Reliance has also introduced the EMI option for JioPhone Next. If you cannot afford it at one go, you can get it on a down payment of ₹1,999. The installment amounts starts from ₹300 and is for 18 and 24 months. DMI Finance has also tied up with Reliance Retail to offer EMI on JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next features 5.45 inch HD+ display and is protected by Gorilla Glass of the third generation. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm developed quad-core chipset. JioPhone Next is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. In optics, it sports a 13MP main camera and an 8MP selfie lens. For computing, JioPhone Next has a 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal space.

Jio and Google have jointly developed Pragati OS for the JioPhone Next. It will be the first smartphone to feature it. It is based on Android Go edition but comes with customization. JioPhone Next also holds Read Aloud and Translate feature to help the marginalized.

Overall, JioPhone Next aims to add a new user base to the smartphone market. There are still over 200 million feature phone users in the country who would like to be a part of this. The JioPhone Next will be in the race with Chinese players such as Xiaomi and Realme. The South Korean major, Samsung, is also present to defy its dominance.

