JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹2,799: Price, specifications and more | Mint

Jio has launched a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered feature phone in India with the aim of improve its offerings in the budget 4G price segment. The new phone, JioPhone Prima 2, is the successor to the Jio Prima 4G, which was launched last year. Much like its predecessor, Prima 2 also gets access to the suite of Jio apps and now also supports making UPI payments.

JioPhone Prima 2 specifications:

Jio Prima 2 features a 2.4 inch QVGA curved display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes with support for 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. Moreover, the storage is also expandable up to 128GB via the microSD card.

The latest runs on Kai-OS which can can run many important apps like YouTube, Facebook and Google Assistant. Moreover, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and more also supported on the smartphone. The budget phone gets a 0.3MP selfie camera and a rear sensor for taking some emergency pictures.

The feature phone also gets support to make payments using UPI via the JioPay app and also supports a bigger 2,000 mAh battery compared to its predecessor. The Prima 2 comes with a thickness of 15.1mm and weighs around 120grams. It also features a 3.5mm headphone and support for FM Radio.

The phone is available in the sole Luxe Blue colour variant with a leatherish finish to the back. The Prima 2 is priced at ₹2,799 and can be bought from Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital along with retail outlets.

