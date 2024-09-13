 JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹2,799: Price, specifications and more | Mint
Business News/ Technology / JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at 2,799: Price, specifications and more
JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹2,799: Price, specifications and more

The new JioPhone Prima 2, powered by Qualcomm, targets budget-conscious consumers in India. With a 2.4-inch display, expandable storage, UPI payment capabilities, and a 2,000 mAh battery, it is priced at ₹2,799 and available in Luxe Blue.

JioPhone Prima 2 is powered by a Snapdragon SoCPremium
JioPhone Prima 2 is powered by a Snapdragon SoC

Jio has launched a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered feature phone in India with the aim of improve its offerings in the budget 4G price segment. The new phone, JioPhone Prima 2, is the successor to the Jio Prima 4G, which was launched last year. Much like its predecessor, Prima 2 also gets access to the suite of Jio apps and now also supports making UPI payments.  

Also Read | Jio’s 8th anniversary bonanza: Telcom rolls out exclusive recharge offers with extra data, OTT access, and more

JioPhone Prima 2 specifications: 

Jio Prima 2 features a 2.4 inch QVGA curved display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes with support for 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. Moreover, the storage is also expandable up to 128GB via the microSD card. 

Also Read | Content creators worry over limited options with likely JioCinema-Hotstar merger

The latest runs on Kai-OS which can can run many important apps like YouTube, Facebook and Google Assistant. Moreover, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and more also supported on the smartphone. The budget phone gets a 0.3MP selfie camera and a rear sensor for taking some emergency pictures.

Also Read | Jio launches ’Phone Call AI’ with feature to record, transcribe and translate calls at RIL AGM 2024; check details

The feature phone also gets support to make payments using UPI via the JioPay app and also supports a bigger 2,000 mAh battery compared to its predecessor. The Prima 2 comes with a thickness of 15.1mm and weighs around 120grams. It also features a 3.5mm headphone and support for FM Radio.

The phone is available in the sole Luxe Blue colour variant with a leatherish finish to the back. The Prima 2 is priced at 2,799 and can be bought from Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital along with retail outlets. 

 

Published: 13 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM IST
