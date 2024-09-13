JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹2,799: Price, specifications and more | Mint

JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹2,799: Price, specifications and more
The new JioPhone Prima 2, powered by Qualcomm, targets budget-conscious consumers in India. With a 2.4-inch display, expandable storage, UPI payment capabilities, and a 2,000 mAh battery, it is priced at ₹2,799 and available in Luxe Blue.
Jio has launched a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered feature phone in India with the aim of improve its offerings in the budget 4G price segment. The new phone, JioPhone Prima 2, is the successor to the Jio Prima 4G, which was launched last year. Much like its predecessor, Prima 2 also gets access to the suite of Jio apps and now also supports making UPI payments.