Jio’s 1,600-satellite LEO network: 23 ground stations, remote area coverage and more

Reliance Jio has showcased its proposed 1,600-satellite Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, October 8.

There are 23 ground stations in the plan to ensure connectivity in remote villages, islands, and border areas where conventional mobile towers and fibre networks are difficult to deploy, according to Jio’s presentation at India Mobile Congress 2026.

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The project was unveiled by Jio with its vision, ‘Sovereign Satellite Connectivity'. The network, the company claimed, would be able to cover land and sea areas, as well as areas with more than 600,000 villages. The system will also be integrated with Jio's terrestrial network, establishing a hybrid satellite-to-ground communications network.

Jio plans 1,600 LEO satellites and 23 ground stations Jio shared its plans for the constellation during the IMC 2026 presentation, which include about 1,600 LEO satellites and 23 ground stations. These stations would be used to link the satellite network to ground-based infrastructure.

Jio stated that the entire value chain should be in India. This includes design, engineering, integration, testing, launch, deployment and operations of a satellite.

The firm also has direct-to-device calling in rural areas. Other potential applications can include enterprise connectivity, remote locations, aviation, maritime, government, defence and disaster response.

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Jio targets remote villages, islands and border areas Jio’s display outlines a goal of 100% coverage across land and maritime areas. The company mentioned remote villages, islands and border outposts with low levels of conventional connectivity.

The satellite network will not replace Jio's existing terrestrial network, but will be an addition to it. This might enable users to remain connected where fibre rollout and mobile towers are not viable.

The 1,600-satellite network is still a proposal Jio explained that the 1,600 satellites and 23 ground stations are under a proposed plan. India's space regulatory body, IN-SPACe, recently, in July 2026, reviewed the proposed constellation, which was found to be technically viable and similar to satellite connectivity systems worldwide.

Jio has also approached the government for permission to file applications with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and synced its orbits with other satellite service providers.

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There have been reports of a phased development schedule, with a test flight in September 2027, 400-450 satellites planned for completion by 2030, and the full constellation by 2035. But Jio didn't reveal any launch timeline for the constellation at IMC 26.

Satellite network aligns with IMC 2026 theme The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the 10th India Mobile Congress on Thursday, October 8, with the theme ‘Scale Without Boundaries'.

Jio called its satellite connectivity vision “reflects” this theme, as it aims to provide network access where traditional telecom infrastructure cannot be deployed due to geographical or deployment constraints.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.