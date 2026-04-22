From swimmer to Apple’s next CEO: 7 facts about John Ternus, Tim Cook’s likely successor

John Ternus, the 51-year-old senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple Inc., is set to become the company’s eighth chief executive, succeeding Tim Cook on 1 September 2026.

As Cook moves into the role of executive chairman, Ternus will take charge of one of the world’s most valuable companies. His elevation has long been anticipated, with speculation building over several months, particularly after Jeff Williams, previously seen as Cook’s most likely successor, exited the company in July 2025. In the months since, analysts and insiders have consistently identified Ternus as the frontrunner.

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Even so, the challenges ahead are significant. Ternus will be expected to match or exceed Cook’s record of delivering strong shareholder returns, while steering a company that still relies heavily on the iPhone, nearly two decades after its launch. Having spent most of his career at Apple and often referring to Cook as a mentor, Ternus is likely to follow a similarly measured approach, though that continuity may raise concerns among investors looking for more decisive shifts.

Here are some key facts about John Ternus

Also Read | Apple hardware exec to succeed Tim Cook as CEO

A standout swimmer during his university years Ternus completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997, earning a Bachelor of Science in engineering, specialising in mechanical engineering. Alongside his academic work, he was also an accomplished athlete. As a competitive swimmer, he won both the 50-metre freestyle and the 200-metre individual medley at a collegiate competition, according to Fortune.

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Early career rooted in virtual reality technology Following his graduation, Ternus spent nearly 4 years at Virtual Research Systems, a relatively lesser-known company at the time focused on developing virtual reality hardware and immersive technologies. The firm was working in the VR space well before it entered the mainstream, and Ternus’s early exposure to such systems is widely seen as formative. That experience is believed to have later informed his involvement in advanced products such as Apple’s Vision Pro.

A steady rise within Apple’s leadership ranks Ternus joined Apple Inc. in 2001 as part of the product design team during a period when the company was regaining momentum after Steve Jobs’s return. Over the years, he steadily progressed through the organisation, taking on greater responsibility across Apple’s hardware divisions.

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In January 2021, he was appointed senior vice president of hardware engineering and joined Apple’s executive leadership team. The elevation followed a leadership reshuffle, with Dan Riccio stepping away from overseeing iPhone hardware engineering to take on a different role within the company.

Also Read | Apple CEOs over the years: From Michael Scott to John Ternus

A familiar face at Apple’s product launches In recent years, Apple has increasingly positioned Ternus as one of its key public-facing executives. According to Bloomberg, the company’s communication strategy has deliberately brought him into the spotlight. He has since become a regular presence at major Apple events, where he has presented updates on products including the iMac, iPad and MacBook Pro.

Ternus has also played a central role in introducing some of Apple’s significant technology shifts, including the transition to Apple silicon and the introduction of new product categories. His growing visibility was particularly evident during the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, when he welcomed customers at Apple’s Regent Street store in London, an appearance that echoed Tim Cook’s earlier visits to flagship retail locations such as the Fifth Avenue store in New York.

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Limited public presence Despite holding one of Apple's most senior roles, Ternus has maintained a notably low public profile for much of his career. He has given relatively few media interviews, and his appearances have largely been limited to Apple’s carefully managed keynote presentations and product launches.

Unlike some of his peers, he has not traditionally served as a frequent public spokesperson for the company. This has sparked some curiosity about his personality and leadership style. His increased visibility in recent years is widely seen as a deliberate shift by Apple, particularly as part of its longer-term succession planning.

Deep involvement in shaping Apple’s hardware ecosystem With a background in mechanical engineering, Ternus has spent over two decades working across Apple’s hardware portfolio. Since joining the company, he has contributed to the development of a wide range of products, helping shape the design and engineering of many of its key devices.

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His tenure spans multiple phases of Apple’s evolution from its early-2000s revival to its current position as one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, giving him an understanding of both its product and operational approach.

Age and long-term leadership potential At 51, Ternus is the same age Tim Cook was when he took over as CEO in 2011. This places him in a position to potentially lead the company for a decade or longer, offering continuity at a time of transition.