Joker malware is back in news again. The infamous method used by the cybercriminals around the world to dupe people has been found on an app on the Google Play Store called Color Message. The app has more than five lakh downloads on the Play Store. It claims to make your SMS texting more fun with new emojis. But the team of researchers from the mobile security solutions firm Pradeo found that the camouflaged app promising to offer 'fun and beautiful' messaging experience is actually infected with Joker Malware.

The security firm categorises the Joker malware as Fleecewear and its primary function is to replicate clicks and capture SMS in order to trick users into subscribing to unwanted paid premium services.

Google Play Store has already banned the app from the store. However, the app still poses security concerns for those users who had downloaded it in the past must still have it on their Android devices. The best they could do is uninstall the app immediately from your Android smartphone.

The Joker malware keeps coming in one form or another and is among the most used malware apps. People around the world have been conned using the Joker malware pretending to offer them extras.

However, it is your duty to not fall prey to such fake promises and remain cautious with those apps that want you to click on some internal links or images, gif, videos, etc.

