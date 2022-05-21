Just Corseca has launched the Stallion neckband with which users can directly click the photographs by a dedicated camera button in the neckband. With its Bluetooth version 5.0, it can be paired easily with any smartphone and other smart devices with a working distance of 15 meters. Just Corseca Stallion comes with 800mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 100 hours and a charging time of 1.5 hours, the company claims.

The neckband is designed to render continuous music time of up to 100 hours, talk time of 70 hours, and standby time of 400 hours with its 800mAh battery. This neckband claims to deliver the longest playtime ever in the neckband category. Additionally, it features a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz and 105±3dB sensitivity.

The device comes with an IPX8 rating that prevents it from dust and water. Moreover, it is made with tough silicone rubber, making it suitable for adventure activities and workouts. Users can enjoy 10 hours of music at just 10 mins of charge. The neckband comes with a Type C USB port. The neckband is available in Grey and Black colours.

“We have designed Stallion neckband to provide immense satisfaction and comfort to the buyers. Amazing clarity, powerful bass, long battery life makes it a unique in the market. This 100-hour playtime Stallion neckband is aimed at the customers who never compromise with the battery life. Users can charge the device once and use it for 100 hours. One can wear the Neckband comfortably during the most intense workouts, biking, hiking, etc. as the neckband stays securely fit and comfortably in." said, Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca.

Price, Availability

Just Corseca Stallion neckband is priced at ₹3,499, and comes with a warranty of 1 year. The product is readily available for purchase at all online, offline stores and on company’s website.