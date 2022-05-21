Just Corseca launches a neckband Stallion with 100 hours playtime. Price here

“We have designed Stallion neckband to provide immense satisfaction and comfort to the buyers. Amazing clarity, powerful bass, long battery life makes it a unique in the market. This 100-hour playtime Stallion neckband is aimed at the customers who never compromise with the battery life. Users can charge the device once and use it for 100 hours. One can wear the Neckband comfortably during the most intense workouts, biking, hiking, etc. as the neckband stays securely fit and comfortably in." said, Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca.