Just Corseca launches smartwatch with salt-water resistance. Check features, price

“The smartwatch industry is fast-paced and registering a growth of 110 per cent YoY in 2021, And, Just Corseca aspires to be in the top league. With this new range of smartwatches, we are confident of yet again meeting the customers' expectations and replicating the success story in the Indian market. The product would have the same functionality as a standard Just Corseca watch but with extra salt-water resistance. The latest Just Corseca watch models are salt-water resistant to 1.5 meters for half an hour," said Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}