Just Corseca launches two smartwatches with BP, SpO2 monitoring. Details here

Just Corseca has unveiled two new smartwatches; Slingshot and Snugar- to make its customers experience long-lasting battery capacity. Both the smartwatches come with IP67 features. Snugar comes with 15 days battery life with a calling feature and Slingshot has 10 days of battery life upon charging for just 2 hours besides having other features like multiple sports modes, find my phone, remote camera control, music control, stopwatch, countdown timer, weather info, idle alerts, drink water reminder and alarm.

Snugar Calling Smartwatch

Snugar can monitor your blood oxygen saturation and Blood pressure. It also boasts optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sleep monitoring. It comprises a 200 mAh battery with 5 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has multiple Sports modes with Accelerometer, gyroscope and sleep monitor for accuracy. One can get all their messages and notifications straight on your wrist with intuitive customizable vibrations. The watch is equipped with a 1.69 inches HD LCD colour display with 240x280 resolution. You can also check incoming calls and answer it straight from their wrist or reject them.

Slingshot Smartwatch

Equipped with 1.69 inches HD LCD colour display with 240x280 resolution and 180mAH lithium polymer battery, the smartwatch can work upto 8 days on typical usage scenario, 10 days of standby time. It has a charging time of just two hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It comes with an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation & blood pressure besides additional features including Multiple sports mode, Find my phone, Remote Camera Control, Music control, Stop watch, Countdown timer, Weather info, Idle Alerts, Drink water Reminder & Alarm. Calling through the watch is not possible. To know more about Slingshot, click here

Just Corseca Snugar calling smartwatch is priced at ₹ 8,999 and Slingshot is priced at ₹ 7,999. Both the device comes with one year of warranty and are readily available for purchase at all online and offline stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

