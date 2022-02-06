Just Corseca has launched its Solitaire and Superflexx Bluetooth neckbands in India. The neckband claims to deliver up to 25 hours with a single full charge of 2 hours. To enhance user convenience, both the neckband comes with magnetic interlocking to avoid tangling of cables.

Solitaire Neckband

Solitaire wireless neckband earphones features V5.0 Bluetooth chipset that enables a faster transmission and a more stable connection during daily activities like exercising, working, or traveling. The device comes with sweatproof and technology of noise-isolation, noise-cancelling with bass, and HiFi stereo sound performance. The product features a 400mAh battery that offers 25 hours of music playback and 300 hours of standby.

Additionally, the Solitaire neckband comes with a microSD card slot. Users can just load their favourite tracks on a chip and enjoy their leisure time. The neckband can be charged to full in less than 2 hours. It is available in black color. The product comes with 1 unit of Neckband, Port C USB cable, and a user manual.

Superflexx Neckband

The Superflexx neckband is constructed with a flexible outer covering and pliable steel core for an ergonomic fit. Users can fold and put it in their pocket when not in use. It comes with 130mAh battery life and 150 hours standby time. Moreover, features like noise cancelling, LED indicator, inbuilt high-quality audio chip, crystal clear and deeply resonant bass, the multifunction button makes it a unique neckband in the market. It comes with 1 unit of neckband, a micro-USB charging cable, and a user manual.

Price and Availability

Just Corseca Solitaire neckband is priced at ₹3,299 and Superflexx is priced a ₹2,999. Both the device comes with one year of warranty and are readily available for purchase at all online and offline stores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.