Just Corseca neckband with micoSD card slot. Know its features, price

The Superflexx neckband is constructed with a flexible outer covering and pliable steel core for an ergonomic fit. Users can fold and put it in their pocket when not in use. It comes with 130mAh battery life and 150 hours standby time. Moreover, features like noise cancelling, LED indicator, inbuilt high-quality audio chip, crystal clear and deeply resonant bass, the multifunction button makes it a unique neckband in the market. It comes with 1 unit of neckband, a micro-USB charging cable, and a user manual.

