After exiting from the smartphone and feature phone segment, the homegrown brand, Karbonn , has now forayed into smart TV segment to offer value for money products in this segment. The company has also partnered with Reliance Digital to expand its offline reach. Karbonn aims to expand its portfolio from current range of 5 models to 15 models in the next 2 years. Karbonn TVs are priced at ₹7,990 onwards.

The smart LED TV range comprises 3 models- KJW39SKHD, KJW32SKHD and KJWY32SKHD, and the LED TV range has KJW24NSHD and KJW32NSHD models. The KJW32SKHD Smart LED TV comes with a bezel-less design and in-built app store. The Smart LED TV range offers HD display. The Smart TV can be connected with multiple devices.

Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn, said, “With the rise of Digital India, the Bharat consumers of the New Informed World are more educated, well informed, and value-oriented with greater respect for Made in India products. With the launch of our new range of Smart LED TVs and LED TVs, we intend to deliver ‘value for money’ and the latest innovations to the rising population of Smart TV consumers of the New Bharat. Being one of the torch bearers of the smartphone revolution in India, Karbonn has democratised feature as well as smartphones and now we are set to rewrite the future of Smart TVs for masses."

Karbonn succumbed to the Chinese dominance and has exited the smartphone market. The once known brand in the feature phone segment, it could not stand updated to the demand of the buyers.

The budget friendly smart TV seems to offer a choice in the rural and semi-urban areas with small pockets. The retail and offline presence of Karbonn and its partners can help these TVs to penetrate the untapped markets of the country.

