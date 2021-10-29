Karbonn enters Smart LED TV segment. Know their prices, features and affordability

Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn, said, “With the rise of Digital India, the Bharat consumers of the New Informed World are more educated, well informed, and value-oriented with greater respect for Made in India products. With the launch of our new range of Smart LED TVs and LED TVs, we intend to deliver ‘value for money’ and the latest innovations to the rising population of Smart TV consumers of the New Bharat. Being one of the torch bearers of the smartphone revolution in India, Karbonn has democratised feature as well as smartphones and now we are set to rewrite the future of Smart TVs for masses."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}