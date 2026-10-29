Karbonn Rebel 5G teased on Amazon: How the Indian brand eyes comeback with affordable smartphones for Gen Z

Karbonn is preparing to re-enter India’s smartphone market with a new range of affordable devices aimed at Gen Z and content creators. According to a press release on October 29, the homegrown smartphone brand announced its comeback, indicating that it is aiming to appeal to budget-conscious consumers in the country, especially as smartphone prices have risen steadily.

The company hasn't revealed a date or price for its upcoming smartphones. However, Karbonn has begun to tease its Rebel 5G device on a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The shift is another attempt by the brand to boost its footing in India's saturated smartphone market through the lens of affordability and content.

Karbonn says rising smartphone prices are pushing buyers out Pradeep Jain, the CEO and managing director of Karbonn's parent company Jaina Group, said that due to rising smartphone prices, many consumers in India are unable to use them. The fact that the number of buyers has not shown an upward swing and has been more or less similar since the price hike was noted by Jain in the company's statement.

“In the past few years, the price of the phones has increased in India, but the Indian population of phone buyers has not increased as much,” Jain said.

Content creation has become a way for young consumers to express themselves, he added. To meet this evolving demand, Karbonn is set to launch various devices tailored to preferences, but will also keep expanding its efforts to make technology accessible.

Karbonn Rebel 5G teased on Amazon Karbonn hasn't announced any details about the specifications, design, price or date of the Rebel 5G. The Amazon microsite is the first sign that the company plans to release its own smartphones.

Further reports in August 2026 showed that a Carbon ZenZ Pro 4G smartphone was found on the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to those reports, it was powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and was running on Android 16. It recorded scores of 422 in single-core and 1,525 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 7.

Also Read | HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G launched: First impressions of the new smartphone

Indian smartphone brands step up competition Karbonn’s comeback comes amid renewed activity among homegrown smartphone brands. Mivi, Fire-Boltt and AI Plus have also entered the smartphone segment, with a focus on affordable devices, largely priced below ₹20,000.

Karbonn was an initiative of Jaina Group, which is based in Delhi, and UTL Group, a Bengaluru-based company. Karbonn's first Android smartphone, the Karbonn A1, was launched in 2011. The brand also gained recognition through Indian cricket and the campaign of the Indian IPL era, “Kamaal Katch by Karbonn”.