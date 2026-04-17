Karnataka approves AI Centre of Excellence in Bengalurus Electronics City

Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government has approved the establishment of a CoE for AI in Biotechnology at IBAB in Electronics City (Phase 1), here.

The decision, taken by the state Cabinet on Thursday night, marks a significant step towards strengthening Karnataka's leadership in emerging technologies, IT and biotechnology, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday.

The centre will be established over four years with a total outlay of ₹20 crore, in partnership with the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), according to a statement from the minister's office.

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"Karnataka has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation. As we enter the decade of deep tech, our focus is on building future-ready capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and biotechnology," Minister for IT and Biotechnology said.

"This Centre of Excellence will strengthen our research ecosystem, accelerate innovation and enable Karnataka to lead in high-impact next-generation technologies," he added.

Priyank added that the state government, through the Departments of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, is actively investing in emerging technologies and taking steps to strengthen Karnataka's AI and deep-tech ecosystem.

The minister said the Cabinet has also approved the transfer of a 51 per cent stake in the Karnataka Technology & Innovation Museum Foundation (KTIMF) to the Unboxing BLR Foundation.

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KTIMF was established by the Government of Karnataka as a not-for-profit organisation to promote innovation, technological awareness, startup culture and public engagement in science and technology, aligned with the state's vision of building a robust innovation ecosystem, he said.