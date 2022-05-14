Kenneth Cole has launched the Wellness Watch, a modern classic watch with the health technology, sport modes and smartphone capabilities to manage lifestyle.

The sensor in the back of the Wellness Watch tracks health functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and oxygen levels. With multiple sport modes, activities can easily be monitored and offer valuable insights on performance and endurance. Along with these functions, text messages, music and pictures can be added to the watch functionalities.

The downloadable app that pairs with the Wellness Watch allows the user to choose multiple interfaces and dials. The watch has a black embossed Kenneth Cole silicone strap allowing the strap to be flexible with your every move, and a comfortable fit.

The price of the watch is ₹8,500 while the leather gold watch with an extra strap is priced for ₹10,000. It is available at leading online and offline retail stores in India.