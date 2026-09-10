Kirby and the World Beyond revealed for Nintendo Switch 2, taking the pink hero into a bold new 3D adventure in 2027

Nintendo has unveiled Kirby and the World Beyond, a new 3D adventure that will take the company's iconic pink hero into an unfamiliar and seemingly much larger world when it arrives for Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027.

Kirby and the World Beyond has been unveiled by Nintendo The game was revealed during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation and gives Kirby a new environment to explore freely, building on the series' colourful worlds while introducing a premise that appears to take the character beyond the boundaries of a mysterious enclosed setting.

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The debut footage shows Kirby moving through expansive 3D environments and using familiar Copy Abilities in new ways. Nintendo has confirmed that players will be able to freely explore the World Beyond, with Kirby's abilities playing a central role in traversal and exploration.

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The trailer initially presents a bright, familiar-looking world, before revealing that its apparent boundaries are not quite what they seem.

Footage shown during the announcement suggests that the landscape is enclosed by an outer barrier, with Kirby eventually venturing beyond it into a far larger environment.

Nintendo has kept many of the game's story details under wraps, including the identity of a mysterious new character seen alongside Kirby. The trailer does, however, suggest that the adventure will involve discovering what lies outside the world Kirby initially knows.

King Dedede also makes an appearance, hinting that familiar faces from the long-running series will return.

The announcement is significant for Kirby as the character approaches the franchise's 35th anniversary. The new title is being positioned as the latest major 3D outing for one of Nintendo's most enduring characters, following Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which helped push the series further into three-dimensional gameplay.

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Nintendo's official listing describes the title as the “latest 3D Kirby adventure” and confirms that it will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

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The game is currently scheduled for spring 2027, although the company has not yet announced a specific release date.

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For Kirby fans, the announcement offers more than another familiar trip through Dream Land. The trailer's central mystery is built around what happens when the boundaries of that familiar world suddenly disappear.

Kirby has spent decades transforming enemies into abilities and navigating colourful worlds. This time, his adventure takes him beyond the boundaries of the world he knows, into a far larger and unfamiliar landscape waiting to be explored.