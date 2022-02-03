Paytm has today announced exciting deals for new users booking LPG cylinders through its platform. Millions of users across the country already use Paytm to book their LPG cylinders. Currently, booking for Bharat Gas is exclusively available on Paytm app. With the latest offer, new users can get a flat cashback of ₹30 on their first booking. All they need to do is apply the promocode “FIRSTCYLINDER" while completing payment on Paytm App.

This cashback offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all three major LPG companies; Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Users will also have an option to pay next month for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Now Pay Later program known as Paytm Postpaid.

Additionally, existing Paytm users stand a chance to get their cylinder for free. All they need to do is use the coupon code ‘FREEGAS’ before completing the payment process on the Paytm app.

Paytm users can also track the delivery of their gas cylinders, and also receive automated intelligent reminders for refills.

How to book:

All that a user needs to do is go to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select the gas provider, enter Mobile No./LPG ID/consumer no., and then make the payment using their preferred mode of payment such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards and net banking. The cylinder is delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.