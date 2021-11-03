Koo creates Cricket chat tab to increase user interaction. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To increase user engagement, Koo has launched new features to provide new experience to cricket fans on the multi-language micro-blogging platform. It has introduced a cricket tab that captures conversations from legendary cricketers, commentators and content creators, while live score widgets and match scores in the tab offer a real-time experience. Cricket Chat allows fans to come together to discuss match status, express opinions across Indian languages and cheer for Team India on Koo's 15 million strong user community.

India will play with Afghanistan tonight at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. Team India has lost its previous two encounters with Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will play with Afghanistan tonight at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. Team India has lost its previous two encounters with Pakistan and New Zealand.

Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Wasim Akram, Venkatesh Prasad, Nikhil Chopra, Syed Saba Karim, Piyush Chawla, Hanuma Vihari, Joginder Sharma, Praveen Kumar, VRV Singh, Amol Muzumdar, Vinod Kambli, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta enjoy huge following on the platform, and actively Koo to connect with fans.

Since the start of the ICC Men T20 World Cup, cricketers and commentators have been sharing their analyses, wit and insights not just in English and Hindi, but across a slew of native languages

Along with product enhancements and cricketing banter, Koo App has also launched its first-ever television campaign scripted around the hashtag, #KooKiyaKya - to inspire people to express themselves in their mother tongue. The platform has also started a user contest - Koo Creator Cup, for content creators to display their creativity through memes, videos and real-time #Koomentary around matches and win exciting prizes.

