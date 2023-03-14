Koo integrates ChatGPT to assist users in creating posts: All you need to know

Koo, the India-based social media platform competing with Twitter, has reportedly integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT to simplify the process of creating posts for its users, according to statements made by the company's co-founder to Reuters.

The advent of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence bot that generates written content in response to prompts, has triggered a tech industry frenzy around generative AI.

In a recent interview, Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo, confirmed that the app's users will be able to utilize ChatGPT within the platform to help them compose posts on topics such as politics, pop culture, and current events.

In the previous month, two tech companies, Microsoft and Google (owned by Alphabet), unveiled their individual generative AI chatbots that can amalgamate data from the internet in response to user searches. Snap Inc, the parent company of popular photo-messaging app Snapchat, also launched a chatbot that was trained to adopt a playful and amiable tone.

According to Bidawatka, Koo is set to be the first platform to incorporate ChatGPT's technology into its post-composition feature. Users will be able to input their prompts into the ChatGPT tool via typing or Koo's voice command functionality.

He added that currently, roughly 20 percent of Koo users generate content on the app. The integration of ChatGPT could potentially boost this figure by facilitating the post-composition process for users.

Initially, the feature will be introduced to verified accounts on Koo, and over time, it will be made accessible to all users of the platform.

In a demo to Reuters, the tool drafted a post using a quote from Albert Einstein and included three related hashtags.

Koo will also explore adding labels to indicate whether a post was created with the help of ChatGPT. "I think people should know if content is AI-generated," Bidawatka said.

Meanwhile, Grammarly has also announced a new writing assistant feature, GrammarlyGo, which will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance its services. Similar to the controversial ChatGPT, GrammarlyGo will offer writers the ability to use AI to rewrite their work and improve its quality.

The latest addition to the San Francisco-based company's platform is equipped with a range of features. GrammarlyGo includes customized voice options to read text aloud and uses AI technology to facilitate idea brainstorming sessions with users.

(With inputs from Reuters)