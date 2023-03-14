Koo integrates ChatGPT to assist users in creating posts: All you need to know

Koo integrates ChatGPT to assist users in creating posts: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- In a recent interview, Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo, confirmed that the app's users will be able to utilize ChatGPT within the platform to help them compose posts on topics such as politics, pop culture, and current events.
Koo, the India-based social media platform competing with Twitter, has reportedly integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT to simplify the process of creating posts for its users, according to statements made by the company's co-founder to Reuters.
