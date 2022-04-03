Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Koo plans ‘identification tick’ to general users on voluntary basis

Koo plans ‘identification tick’ to general users on voluntary basis

The homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Livemint

  • The proposed identification tick mechanism will be offered purely on an optional basis

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The homegrown micro blogging platform Koo app plans to introduce the ‘identification tick’ to general users on voluntary basis. The identification tick is a kind of verification tick given to prominent users on the platform. The Twitter-rival in India, provides Yellow tick as mark of verification whereas Twitter has Blue tick for verified accounts.

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna told PTI that while the platform aspires to expand into other countries, it will not hasten to do so. The overseas expansion plans are not an immediate priority.

According to PTI, the proposed identification tick mechanism will be offered purely on an optional basis, not mandatory.

"We already have an eminence tick. The identification tick is something that we are on the path of making and issuing to the public...This will allow normal users to say I am a real person," Radhakrishna said, adding that the option will soon be available to all those users who wish to go for it in an interaction with PTI.

Koo app has nearly 30 million downloads till now and is available in English and other seven languages including Kannada, Hindi and Bengali.

*with inputs from PTI

