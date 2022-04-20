Koo publishes users algorithms to personalize behaviors and preferences

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said, “We are very focused on our core stakeholders - users and creators. It’s important to help users discover the right creators and vice versa. Our algorithms help achieve this and also personalize many experiences keeping user relevancy in mind. We value transparency as our core belief. By making our algorithms public we are taking a step towards letting users understand how we drive relevance. Algorithms are constantly evolving, and are experimented with on a very frequent basis, and while we start with publishing these, in the near future, we will also be providing users with the flexibility to see a timeline feed if they so wish. This gives them the best of both worlds."