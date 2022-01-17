Koo has announced a slew of hyperlocal initiatives across multiple Indian languages to empower, engage and inform voters before they cast their ballots in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections , the micro-blogging platform said. Koo will undertake feature enhancements and awareness campaigns to enhance voter confidence in the electoral process, and guide voters to make an informed decision while exercising their franchise.

Koo will launch a dedicated section on the platform for live updates, news about candidates, parties and constituency-level announcements, which will be available in Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, etc., for the benefit of voters from poll-bound states.

In addition, Koo will offer Chat Rooms in native languages to facilitate healthy discussions and debates on election-related topics in real-time. The Live feature on the platform will allow users to create sessions, invite their communities to participate and capture events live through the interface.

Koo will roll out informational campaigns in Indian languages to educate voters on their rights and responsibilities. As part of the campaign, Koo will also conduct quizzes on themes like voter registration, downloading of the EPIC card, etc. to provide an engaging experience to users.

Furthermore, celebrities and influencers on the platform will be volunteering in voter awareness campaigns. It will help to accelerate voter enrolment through its dedicated ‘Election Volunteers’, assigned with registering voters in each constituency.

Moreover, to identify and curb hateful content, the Koo has in place a mechanism to manage feedback coming onto the platform.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO, Koo, said, “As a multi-language platform which democratizes the voice of Indians, the Koo App’s special features will provide users with a real-time experience around the elections - in their mother tongue - and enable them to engage with like-minded people on poll-related topics. Our awareness campaigns in local languages will help enrich voter knowledge, bring in the element of trust and enable people to make informed decisions. As an unbiased, open and reliable platform, we will follow the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India to ensure that the Koo App is leveraged in an optimal manner to bring about a positive and progressive change in society."

