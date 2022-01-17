Koo to inform, engage its users for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2022

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO, Koo, said, “As a multi-language platform which democratizes the voice of Indians, the Koo App’s special features will provide users with a real-time experience around the elections - in their mother tongue - and enable them to engage with like-minded people on poll-related topics. Our awareness campaigns in local languages will help enrich voter knowledge, bring in the element of trust and enable people to make informed decisions. As an unbiased, open and reliable platform, we will follow the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India to ensure that the Koo App is leveraged in an optimal manner to bring about a positive and progressive change in society."