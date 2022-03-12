Krafton announces first BGMI open challenge and Pro series 1

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is going to start registrations from 14th March onwards for the first ever edition of its semi-pro tournament that is open to Level 25 and above with Tier Platinum 5 members and above called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC). A select 32 teams will further qualify and be invited to progress to the BGMI Pro Series, where the winner will take home a prize of ₹75 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrations will be followed by in-game qualifiers, where a total of 512 teams will find themselves in Round 1.

The registrations will be followed by in-game qualifiers, where a total of 512 teams will find themselves in Round 1.

With these 512 teams going head-to-head, 256 teams will find themselves having qualified for Round 2 where 64 teams will emerge victorious from a grueling face-off. These 64 teams will find themselves being tested in Round 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top 32 to have advanced to R4 of the qualifiers where they will be pitted against 32 invited teams, top 32 teams will advance to Season 1 of the BGMI Pro series (BMPS).

The 32 teams must battle it out in a Round Robin format. Only 16 teams will reach the grand finals of BMPS Season 1 where one winner will take home ₹75 lakh. Both series are online only and there will not be any offline LAN finals for these two tournaments.

"With the Open Challenge, the tournament looks at leveling the playing field for many aspirational players while providing specialized opportunities to pro-level players."

Krafton Inc. in 2022 will continue to provide a platform to both pro-level as well as amateur players via a range of tournaments, enabling individuals with talent for esports in India to chase their dreams, it said.

