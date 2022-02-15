Krafton, the makers of the game have introduced an all new 8X8 TDM Map of Santorini in the game for the Battlegrounds Mobile India ( BGMI ) fans and enthusiasts. Santorini is the first 8X8 TDM map to ever feature in BGMI. In this game mode, 16 players can use pre-set weapons and fight it out for supremacy on the pristine white magical town of Santorini. This new map also supports Arena Training enabling players to select from a variety of weapons for action packed matches.

While the fan-base has been battling it out with fresh new gameplay changes including the ability to recall team-mates and use vending machines for supplies, 8X8 Team Deathmatch which is also being introduced for the first time, is going to be a never before like experience along with the already existing rich 4X4 maps.

Keeping up with the promise of introducing world class collaborations, BGMI is introducing a brand-new collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen which is getting rolled out in Erangel and Livik.

As a part of this collaboration, four main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen can be seen in the birth place now. Players can find locked treasure boxes, collect rare ingredients and exchange for rewards and special achievements. What's more, they can now summon the Boss Monster, Cursed Corpse using a Cursed Corpse Granade. If players defeat it, they can win rare rewards.

