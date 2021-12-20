Krafton brings React Survival mode in its December update

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, will be bringing all new game modes and seasonal events for its Battlegrounds Mobile India fans through its December update. The update will be rolled out today on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The 1.8 update will introduce a new ‘React Survival’ mode. In this mode, players can wear blue tracksuits with different numbers to join the Red Light and Green Light game. The player who gets to the finish line without being detected by the giant Rabbit wins the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, will be bringing all new game modes and seasonal events for its Battlegrounds Mobile India fans through its December update. The update will be rolled out today on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The 1.8 update will introduce a new ‘React Survival’ mode. In this mode, players can wear blue tracksuits with different numbers to join the Red Light and Green Light game. The player who gets to the finish line without being detected by the giant Rabbit wins the game.

There are 3 rounds in the match, and the match ends when the time limit gets over. This mode can be joined from the arcade mode and what’s more players can even play by creating a custom room privately to play with friends. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

There are 3 rounds in the match, and the match ends when the time limit gets over. This mode can be joined from the arcade mode and what’s more players can even play by creating a custom room privately to play with friends. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The 6 most popular modes in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be reopening in this update too. Among these modes are the ‘Metro Royale Mode’ where you can gear up before the match and loot lots of items, ‘Survive Till Dawn Mode’ where you loot items by killing zombies, ‘Virus Infection Mode’ where you fight either as human or zombie, ‘Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 Mode’ offering exciting combat with helicopters and armored vehicles, and ‘Rune Theme Mode’ where you join the match after choosing 1 out of 3 rune fragments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available exclusively to play in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}