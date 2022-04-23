Krafton brings webtoons based on BGMI in association with Pratilipi

The Night of Silence is a mystery thriller revolving around the story of Leah who suspects the sudden demise of her father is the result of foul intentions and digs deeper to unravel the mystery. 100 is a survival-action webtoon that begins with a National Intelligence Service agent trying to find a missing lawmaker participating in a survival game on an abandoned island where the chance of survival is just one percent. The Retreats - The Prince and the Pauper is a fantasy webtoon about a Retreat resident who loses his identity and how he overcomes a variety of struggles to fight back and recover all that he has lost through the way.

