Dreamotion and Krafton, Inc., makers of popular battle royale game BGMI, have announced pre-registration for an all – new Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game.

Krafton Inc. has developed the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support the Indian gaming community.

In “Road to Valor: Empires", the first casual game for India from Krafton, players embark on a quest to build armies and win thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops. With the addition of the Hindi user interface, players can enjoy an enthralling visual journey as they play with various civilisations, as per Krafton.

Furthermore, exclusive India-specific updates include the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers. The new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users will also be available starting at ₹29.

Players can now pre-register to download the game from Google Play and the Apple App Store and the title will be available to play in March 2023.

According to the game developers the game comes with stunning graphics, captivating music, and easy-to-use controls. The Road to Valor: Empires supports other Indian languages as well. Moreover, players will witness new content regularly such as new characters, civilisations, in-game events, and esports tournaments, reveal the company.

Key features of the game include:

Command armies: It is a real-time PVP strategy game where players can outplay their opponents by creating their own army from different factions and unique units to claim the throne.

Hindi and English language support: With the latest addition of Hindi UI users can choose to enjoy the game in a way that feels natural to them

Choose your legends: Choose characters from different mythologies and experiment with a diverse range of characters. From Athena, the Goddess of War, to Odin, the King of Asgard, to Caeser and and Cyrus players can select their guardians and experiment to see which characters and armies suit their playing style.

Realistic visuals: From cavalry rushing to destroy enemy towers, continuing the fight even when knocked from their horses - feel the realistic fierce feel of battle right in your hands

Different gods: Choose different mythological beasts and gods from the myths of multiple cultures and pit them against your enemy’s army. As you gradually progress, you unlock features, heroes, units and better upgrades to your troops

Host epic battles: Custom rooms to host, spectate and enjoy multi-player experiences with friends

To recall, the Road to Valor: Empires is the successor to Road to Valor: World War II, which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than three million downloads.