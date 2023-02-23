Krafton launches Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, with support in Hindi

Dreamotion and Krafton, Inc., makers of popular battle royale game BGMI, have announced pre-registration for an all – new Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game.
Krafton Inc. has developed the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support the Indian gaming community.
In “Road to Valor: Empires", the first casual game for India from Krafton, players embark on a quest to build armies and win thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops. With the addition of the Hindi user interface, players can enjoy an enthralling visual journey as they play with various civilisations, as per Krafton.
Furthermore, exclusive India-specific updates include the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers. The new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users will also be available starting at ₹29.
Players can now pre-register to download the game from Google Play and the Apple App Store and the title will be available to play in March 2023.
According to the game developers the game comes with stunning graphics, captivating music, and easy-to-use controls. The Road to Valor: Empires supports other Indian languages as well. Moreover, players will witness new content regularly such as new characters, civilisations, in-game events, and esports tournaments, reveal the company.
Key features of the game include:
Command armies: It is a real-time PVP strategy game where players can outplay their opponents by creating their own army from different factions and unique units to claim the throne.
Hindi and English language support: With the latest addition of Hindi UI users can choose to enjoy the game in a way that feels natural to them