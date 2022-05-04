Krafton, the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has named iQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand as the title sponsors of BGMI 2022 e-sports tournaments. BGMI will host four tournaments in 2022 featuring cash prizes of ₹6 crores, mega prizes, and several national and international opportunities for gamers to make a mark for themselves.

These pro and semi-pro BGMI tournaments namely BMOC – Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022, BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 Season 1, BGIS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2022, BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 Season 2 are aimed at providing players across India a platform to showcase their skills and carve a niche for themselves. With new talent emerging across the country, the tournaments will prove to be an exciting experience for participants and viewers alike.

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, we constantly strive to create and deliver unique experiences to our young and technology-savvy consumers. After receiving an overwhelming response for last year’s BGMI series, we are happy to return as the title sponsors for BGMI 2022 tournaments. This partnership will help strengthen iQOO’s commitment to nurturing and promoting the growing Esports community, and we hope that it will present an unforgettable experience for all gaming enthusiasts.’’

Minu Lee, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “At KRAFTON, Inc. we are committed to enriching the Indian Esports ecosystem while creating immersive experiences for our gaming community. The BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments will provide players, both professionals and beginners alike, an opportunity to hone their skills and ultimately make a mark in Indian gaming ecosystem. We are thrilled to onboard iQOO and Loco as our sponsors for this year’s tournament and have them partner with us in our endeavor to build a one-of-a-kind sporting event in the country"