Krafton names iQOO as title sponsors of BGMI 2022 e-sports tournaments

Minu Lee, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “At KRAFTON, Inc. we are committed to enriching the Indian Esports ecosystem while creating immersive experiences for our gaming community. The BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments will provide players, both professionals and beginners alike, an opportunity to hone their skills and ultimately make a mark in Indian gaming ecosystem. We are thrilled to onboard iQOO and Loco as our sponsors for this year’s tournament and have them partner with us in our endeavor to build a one-of-a-kind sporting event in the country"