Krafton New State Mobile May update goes live on Android and iOS. Details

Underbridge Comes to Round Deathmatch: Underbridge is the newest map and open for business in Round Deathmatch mode. The map is designed to encourage frequent mid-to-long range battles. Watchtowers are positioned in each camp to allow players to spot enemy locations at a distance. Unlike Arena, the previously released map for Round Deathmatch, Care Packages will not spawn in Underbridge. Players will be provided items such as wide shields and an assortment of grenades, including one frag, poison, smoke and stun grenade for every round.

