Krafton rolling 1.7 update to bring Mirror World to BGMI. Know more

Krafton is rolling out 1.7 update to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)that will bring Mirror World events where players can get Arcane characters, emotes and items. Mirror World is based on Netflix animated series, Arcane. The updates will be available for the Google Play Store and iOS App Store users in India. The Mirror World Theme is available in Erangel, Livik and Sanhok starting from November 19. The Mirror Island appears in the sky after some time passes after entering the maps and players can enter the mode by using the Wind Wall on the ground.

Krafton just got Riot Games on board to bring Arcane characters to BGMI. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Krafton just got Riot Games on board to bring Arcane characters to BGMI.

When entering the mode, the player’s character transforms into one of four legends—Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn—of League of Legends and Arcane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The player can kill a monster on the Mirror Island with the Arcane character’s weapons and skills. Players can get “Hextech Crystals" as a reward if they kill a monster and exchange the shards with various battle items. Once the character is dead or playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players can return to the normal battlegrounds.

With update, Classic Mode will bring new piggyback features and weapon-related changes to the game. The piggyback feature will allow the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy. Also, the new grenade indicator, the exact location of the grenade can be judged. The updated weapon balance will affect SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28.

Krafton is also a collaborating with Liverpool FC to bring rewards such as the Liverpool FC parachute, the Liverpool FC backpack and even the Liverpool FC jersey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Royale Pass Month 5 rolls out at a price of 360UC from today onwards, on the theme of the mysterious Mirror Realm. Katarina Leader or the Black Circus outfits will be part of the ensemble while the much-awaited Kar98 and MK47 skins make a comeback.

Players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or solo. All the modes including Vikendi map, Metro Royale, Survive Til Dawn and more modes will be brought back sequentially. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

