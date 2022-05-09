RisingWings, a subsidiary of Krafton, Inc., today announced its first Picture For Profile (PFP) NFT minting will be issued through its global blockchain-based esports service, Competz.

PFP NFTs will be able to be used as profile images for Competz and 1,000 PFPs will be issued in the first minting. Users who have made an advanced deposit from May 9 at 7 p.m. to May 10 at 7 p.m. KST (UTC+9) may participate in the minting. The PFPs will be available for purchase on the blockchain platform Bora Portal for one hour starting on May 10 at 8 p.m. KST (UTC+9).

“To drive excitement for the upcoming games to be serviced in COMPETZ, we have scheduled the first official PFP minting for users to enjoy," said RisingWings Vice President Moon-chul Kang. “In addition to the first PFP minting, we are also planning to issue a game skin NFT, so please stay tuned for more information about the various events we have scheduled for the future."

Competz is a blockchain-based esports service where players can compete and earn rewards based on their skills and experience. Leveraging its expertise in developing premier mobile game experiences (Archery King, Bowling King, Mini Golf King, and Golf King: World Tour) RisingWings will develop several new games for the service that will be released within this year.

Players will soon be able to compete against other players in easy-to-learn but hard-to-master games, including Solitaire, Bingo, Pool, Mini Golf and Hunting.