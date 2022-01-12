Krafton transitions PUBG: Battlegrounds to free-to-play. Announces 15.2 update

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Krafton, South Korean video game developer, has today announced that PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles. This F2P transition, which was initially announced last month at The Game Awards (TGA), marks the start of a new era for the globally popular battle royale game. With the game’s transition to F2P, it introduces Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all new players will start with a basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton, South Korean video game developer, has today announced that PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles. This F2P transition, which was initially announced last month at The Game Awards (TGA), marks the start of a new era for the globally popular battle royale game. With the game’s transition to F2P, it introduces Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all new players will start with a basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99.

In addition to the F2P transition, Update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds. Update 15.2 introduces Tactical Gear, a new category of in-game items that provide new and existing players with various options for improving their in-game performances that do not involve pure gunplay. But that’s not all. See below for a full rundown of major features added to the game with Update 15.2. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In addition to the F2P transition, Update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds. Update 15.2 introduces Tactical Gear, a new category of in-game items that provide new and existing players with various options for improving their in-game performances that do not involve pure gunplay. But that’s not all. See below for a full rundown of major features added to the game with Update 15.2. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

View Full Image Krafton is also rolling out 15.2 update Click on the image to enlarge

Expanded Roles with Tactical Gear: Tactical Gear are unique in-game items that players can obtain to offer additional levels of support to their team during a match. Tactical Gear takes up a player’s primary weapon slot but opens up additional strategic options previously unavailable in the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Drone: The Drone is a Tactical Gear that allows players to scout a far distance and even pick up items without facing the risk of direct combat. The Drone will spawn on every map and have a large 300-meter operation radius.

EMT Gear: The EMT Gear is a Tactical Gear that allows players to opt into increased healing potential for both themselves and their team at the cost of reduced combat flexibility. Players with the EMT Gear equipped will gain the ability to interact with damaged teammates, allowing them to spend one of their own healing items on their teammate.

Basic Training Mode: In this mode, players will be able to play through five stages to help familiarize themselves with key game mechanics including basic character movements, looting and shooting guns, looting and throwing throwables, using healing items and reviving knocked down teammates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI Training Match: In this mode, players can drop into a match with 99 AI-controlled Survivors to get a grasp of the typical flow of normal matches. Tutorial messages will pop up throughout each match to offer suggestions on how players should approach a variety of scenarios. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Lobby Tutorial Missions: After completing Basic Training Mode and AI Training Matches, players can complete a series of extra tutorial missions meant to introduce them to additional game modes and features. Players who complete these missions will receive various in-game rewards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}