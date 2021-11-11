Krafton unveils PUBG: New State globally. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Krafton, the makers of BGMI game, has today launched its next game in the PUBG franchise, PUBG: New State. This next gen battle royale experience has been released on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries following its final technical test, which took place in late October. PUBG: NEW STATE is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages. Set in the year 2051, PUBG: NEW STATE brings the full, battle royale gaming experience currently available in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to iOS and Android. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton, the makers of BGMI game, has today launched its next game in the PUBG franchise, PUBG: New State. This next gen battle royale experience has been released on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries following its final technical test, which took place in late October. PUBG: NEW STATE is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages. Set in the year 2051, PUBG: NEW STATE brings the full, battle royale gaming experience currently available in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to iOS and Android.

The game has been developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that created PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS battle royale video game that has sold more than 70 million copies on PC and console. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The game has been developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that created PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS battle royale video game that has sold more than 70 million copies on PC and console. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“PUBG: NEW STATE has been and will continue to be a labor of love for the team at PUBG Studios, and we could not be more grateful to our global fans who have consistently shown their enthusiasm and support for the game since our announcement," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer for PUBG: NEW STATE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“By delivering next-generation battle royale gameplay experiences on mobile previously only seen on PC and consoles, we are confident we’ll meet the high expectations of our players and are committed to ensuring it will be the premier mobile gaming experience for years to come," added Park.

PUBG: NEW STATE aims to push the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customization, the drone store and a unique player recruitment system.

At launch, PUBG: NEW STATE has three distinct gameplay modes, including Battle Royale (available on the future-set Troi and PUBG franchise staple, Erangel), 4v4 Deathmatch and the Training Ground where players can hone their skills before jumping into a live match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}