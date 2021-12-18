Krafton updates PUBG: New State as it crosses 45 million downloads

New customization options are added for the M416, SLR and L85A3 weapons. Players now have the option to add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel to increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage. Players will also be able to equip the new L85A3 assault rifle with a Vertical Foregrip Bipod, which will reduce vertical recoil, and while crouched or prone, will offer more controlled recoil. However, the L85A3’s ADS speed will be reduced when using the Vertical Foregrip Bipod.