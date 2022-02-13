Last day to apply for free Vivo smartphone and cash. How to apply

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivo partnered with Vidyasaarthi, a technology-enabled initiative by Protean eGov Technologies Limited, to provide new Vivo smartphone to Class XI students from the under-privileged section of the society. Students who will be appearing for Class XII exams in 2022-23 and are currently in Class XI are eligible for this initiative. The program also includes financial assistance for these students along with the new smartphone. It aims to assist needy students for the online classes who could not afford otherwise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name of this initiative is called 'Vivo For Education Scholarship Program'. The eligible students will get a new Vivo smartphone and ₹1,500 cash. This is a Pan-India program.

This program was started last month and today is the last day to apply. Here is how to apply:

Eligibility:

Only those students are eligible for this scheme who scored 80% and above marks in their Class X board exam. It implies to those whose annual family income is less than ₹4 lakh.

You need to have a Bank Account.

Documents Required:

2) Proof of Identity

3) Proof Of Address

5) 10th Board Marksheet

6) Income Certificate

8) Bonafide Certificate from School/College

