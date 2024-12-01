LIVE UPDATES

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 12R available for ₹32,999 on Amazon. Should you buy?

2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2024, 07:58 AM IST

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.