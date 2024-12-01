Tech News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 12R available for 32,999 on Amazon. Should you buy?

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- The OnePlus 12R, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5,500mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, is currently priced at ₹32,999 on Amazon. It boasts a 50MP main camera and supports OxygenOS 15, appealing to mid-range buyers.
- Weekly Tech Recap: TRAI's reassurance on OTP message delivery, Anthropic AI's feature mimicking user writing styles, Instagram's live location sharing, OnePlus 12's AI improvements, and the anticipated launch of Apple's M4 MacBook Air models early next year.